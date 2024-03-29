Market cap of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN] reaches 24.88M – now what?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: NRSN] gained 5.20% on the last trading session, reaching $1.82 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM that NeuroSense Reports Additional Positive Results from its ALS Phase 2b PARADIGM Trial.

PrimeC demonstrated a clinically meaningful effect on quality of life and on complication free-survival for patients with ALS.

Standard ALS Measure ALSFRS-R already demonstrated a statistically significant effect of PrimeC on slowing down disease progression.

If compared to the average trading volume of 295.22K shares, NRSN reached a trading volume of 113446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRSN shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Trading performance analysis for NRSN stock

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, NRSN shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 149.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.54 for NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4560, while it was recorded at 1.7660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0555 for the last 200 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRSN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd [NRSN]

