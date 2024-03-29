Market cap of Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC] reaches 2.49M – now what?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: ENSC] price plunged by -1.23 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 8:07 AM that ENSC Striding Toward Opioid Replacement.

The one-year ENSC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.55. The average equity rating for ENSC stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENSC shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

ENSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, ENSC shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0248, while it was recorded at 0.8013 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3932 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ensysce Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.69.

ENSC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ensysce Biosciences Inc posted -2.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 59.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENSC.

