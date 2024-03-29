Market cap of Coya Therapeutics Inc [COYA] reaches 144.24M – now what?

Coya Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: COYA] gained 2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $9.92 price per share at the time. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 8:15 AM that Coya Therapeutics Provides a Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: COYA) (“Coya” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing biologics intended to enhance regulatory T cell (Treg) function, provides a corporate update and announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 94.77K shares, COYA reached a trading volume of 122922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COYA shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coya Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for COYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

Trading performance analysis for COYA stock

Coya Therapeutics Inc [COYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, COYA shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Coya Therapeutics Inc [COYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Coya Therapeutics Inc [COYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coya Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.15 and a Current Ratio set at 8.15.

Coya Therapeutics Inc [COYA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coya Therapeutics Inc posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COYA.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coya Therapeutics Inc [COYA]

