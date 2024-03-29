Market Analysts see Delcath Systems Inc [DCTH] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Delcath Systems Inc [NASDAQ: DCTH] plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.77. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Delcath Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Provides Business Update.

Increases 2024 Treatment Site Activation Guidance to 20 Sites.

Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH) (“Delcath” or the “Company”), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today reported recent business highlights and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Delcath Systems Inc stock has also gained 2.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DCTH stock has inclined by 17.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.66% and gained 14.66% year-on date.

The market cap for DCTH stock reached $105.18 million, with 22.76 million shares outstanding and 19.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 221.04K shares, DCTH reached a trading volume of 393065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Delcath Systems Inc [DCTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCTH shares is $19.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Delcath Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Delcath Systems Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on DCTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delcath Systems Inc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

DCTH stock trade performance evaluation

Delcath Systems Inc [DCTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, DCTH shares gained by 14.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for Delcath Systems Inc [DCTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 4.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.22 for the last 200 days.

Delcath Systems Inc [DCTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Delcath Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.06 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Delcath Systems Inc [DCTH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delcath Systems Inc posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -24.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DCTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delcath Systems Inc go to 15.00%.

Delcath Systems Inc [DCTH]: Institutional Ownership

