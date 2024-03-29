Market Analysts see Crane Co [CR] gaining to $110. Time to buy?

Crane Co [NYSE: CR] gained 0.18% or 0.24 points to close at $135.13 with a heavy trading volume of 123001 shares. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Crane Company Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results, Provides 2024 Guidance, and Raises Annual Dividend by 14%.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights.

Earnings from continuing operations per diluted share (EPS) of $0.86 and adjusted EPS of $0.90.

The daily chart for CR points out that the company has recorded 56.40% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 252.35K shares, CR reached to a volume of 123001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Crane Co [CR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CR shares is $140.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CR stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Crane Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CJS Securities raised their target price to Market Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Crane Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $118, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crane Co is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for CR in the course of the last twelve months was 51.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for CR stock

Crane Co [CR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, CR shares gained by 9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.40% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.06 for Crane Co [CR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.12, while it was recorded at 134.29 for the last single week of trading, and 102.69 for the last 200 days.

Crane Co [CR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Crane Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 2.34.

Crane Co [CR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crane Co posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 47.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Crane Co [CR]

The top three institutional holders of CR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.