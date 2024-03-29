Market Analysts see Bristow Group Inc. [VTOL] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Bristow Group Inc. [NYSE: VTOL] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 1.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.20. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Bristow Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Achieves 2023 Increased Outlook and Affirms 2024 Outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 119852 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bristow Group Inc. stands at 2.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.91%.

The market cap for VTOL stock reached $770.30 million, with 28.31 million shares outstanding and 27.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.33K shares, VTOL reached a trading volume of 119852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bristow Group Inc. [VTOL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTOL shares is $39.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTOL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Bristow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristow Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.49.

How has VTOL stock performed recently?

Bristow Group Inc. [VTOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, VTOL shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.95 for Bristow Group Inc. [VTOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.62, while it was recorded at 26.47 for the last single week of trading, and 27.51 for the last 200 days.

Bristow Group Inc. [VTOL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bristow Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for Bristow Group Inc. [VTOL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristow Group Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristow Group Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for Bristow Group Inc. [VTOL]

The top three institutional holders of VTOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VTOL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VTOL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.