Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP] moved up 0.12: Why It’s Important

Korea Electric Power ADR [NYSE: KEP] gained 0.12% or 0.01 points to close at $8.33 with a heavy trading volume of 109710 shares.

The daily chart for KEP points out that the company has recorded 29.15% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 96.68K shares, KEP reached to a volume of 109710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEP shares is $10.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEP stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Korea Electric Power ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Korea Electric Power ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Korea Electric Power ADR is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

Trading performance analysis for KEP stock

Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, KEP shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Korea Electric Power ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Korea Electric Power ADR go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Korea Electric Power ADR [KEP]

The top three institutional holders of KEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.