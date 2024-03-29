KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP] Is Currently 0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP [NYSE: KNOP] gained 0.39% or 0.02 points to close at $5.16 with a heavy trading volume of 119979 shares. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Knot Offshore Partners LP Earnings Release—interim Results for the Period Ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023 (“Q4 2023”), KNOT Offshore Partners LP (“KNOT Offshore Partners” or the “Partnership”):.

The daily chart for KNOP points out that the company has recorded -23.10% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 79.19K shares, KNOP reached to a volume of 119979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNOP shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNOP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for KNOT Offshore Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Sell rating on KNOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KNOT Offshore Partners LP is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNOP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for KNOP stock

KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, KNOP shares dropped by -7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 5.17 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KNOT Offshore Partners LP posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNOT Offshore Partners LP go to 11.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP]

The top three institutional holders of KNOP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KNOP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KNOP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.