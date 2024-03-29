Intrusion Inc [INTZ] Stock trading around $3.00 per share: What’s Next?

Intrusion Inc [NASDAQ: INTZ] gained 7.91% or 0.22 points to close at $3.00 with a heavy trading volume of 134226 shares. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Intrusion Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

The daily chart for INTZ points out that the company has recorded -53.14% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.33K shares, INTZ reached to a volume of 134226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intrusion Inc [INTZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTZ shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTZ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intrusion Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Intrusion Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on INTZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intrusion Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for INTZ stock

Intrusion Inc [INTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.91. With this latest performance, INTZ shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Intrusion Inc [INTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.22, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.24 for the last 200 days.

Intrusion Inc [INTZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intrusion Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

Intrusion Inc [INTZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intrusion Inc posted -4.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTZ.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intrusion Inc [INTZ]

The top three institutional holders of INTZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in INTZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in INTZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.