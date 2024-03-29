Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP] stock Initiated by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $7

Immutep Limited ADR [NASDAQ: IMMP] loss -2.51% on the last trading session, reaching $2.33 price per share at the time. The company report on March 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Immutep Announces First Clinical Data from 90mg Dosing of Efti.

Data from the safety lead-in of the AIPAC-003 trial shows 90mg efti in combination with paclitaxel is safe and well tolerated.

Encouraging initial efficacy in six metastatic breast cancer patients, who exhausted all endocrine therapy including CDK4/6 inhibitors, demonstrated by a 50% overall response rate, including one complete response, and a 100% disease control rate.

If compared to the average trading volume of 130.75K shares, IMMP reached a trading volume of 112428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMP shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMP stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Immutep Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Immutep Limited ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on IMMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immutep Limited ADR is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for IMMP stock

Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.17. With this latest performance, IMMP shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.12 for the last 200 days.

Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Immutep Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.24 and a Current Ratio set at 17.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Immutep Limited ADR [IMMP]

