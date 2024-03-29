Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. [HOV] moved up 2.53: Why It’s Important

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. [NYSE: HOV] closed the trading session at $156.94. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Results.

Net Contracts per Community Increased 48% Year-Over-YearIncome Before Income Taxes Increased 80% Year-Over-Year$230 Million was the Highest Quarterly Land and Land Development Spend in 57 Quarters15% Year-Over-Year Growth in Total Revenues.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.85 percent and weekly performance of 2.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 84.84K shares, HOV reached to a volume of 116810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. [HOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOV shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.75, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Sell rating on HOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. is set at 8.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOV in the course of the last twelve months was 2.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

HOV stock trade performance evaluation

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. [HOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.82. With this latest performance, HOV shares gained by 9.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 139.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. [HOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.28, while it was recorded at 148.67 for the last single week of trading, and 118.14 for the last 200 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. [HOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. [HOV]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HOV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HOV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.