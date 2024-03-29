Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY] moved up 2.77: Why It’s Important

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [AMEX: FURY] closed the trading session at $0.42. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 9:02 AM that Fury Gold Mines Consolidates Eleonore South: CEO Tim Clark Lays Out His Master Plan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.10 percent and weekly performance of 4.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 108.44K shares, FURY reached to a volume of 120518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FURY shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FURY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, FURY shares gained by 22.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FURY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Fury Gold Mines Ltd. [FURY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3833, while it was recorded at 0.4159 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3854 for the last 200 days.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.21 and a Current Ratio set at 3.21.

The top three institutional holders of FURY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FURY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FURY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.