For Legacy Housing Corp [LEGH], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Legacy Housing Corp [NASDAQ: LEGH] surged by $0.67 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $21.52. The company report on March 15, 2024 at 5:25 PM that Legacy Housing Corporation Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Legacy Housing Corp stock has also gained 3.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEGH stock has declined by -11.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.52% and lost -14.67% year-on date.

The market cap for LEGH stock reached $524.87 million, with 24.40 million shares outstanding and 10.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 66.96K shares, LEGH reached a trading volume of 119713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEGH shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEGH stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Legacy Housing Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Legacy Housing Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LEGH stock. On March 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LEGH shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Legacy Housing Corp is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Legacy Housing Corp [LEGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.16. With this latest performance, LEGH shares dropped by -15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.86 for Legacy Housing Corp [LEGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.06, while it was recorded at 20.33 for the last single week of trading, and 22.37 for the last 200 days.

Legacy Housing Corp [LEGH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Legacy Housing Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Legacy Housing Corp [LEGH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Legacy Housing Corp posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEGH.

Legacy Housing Corp [LEGH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LEGH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock