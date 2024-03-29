Fluent Inc [FLNT] Revenue clocked in at $298.40 million, down -26.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Fluent Inc [NASDAQ: FLNT] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -2.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.49. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 12:22 PM that Fluent Announces Expected Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $72.8 million for Q4 2023 and $298.4 million for FY 2023.

Net loss of $1.9 million for Q4 2023 and $63.2 million for FY 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 118733 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fluent Inc stands at 8.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.83%.

The market cap for FLNT stock reached $40.09 million, with 81.31 million shares outstanding and 43.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 123.26K shares, FLNT reached a trading volume of 118733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fluent Inc [FLNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLNT shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLNT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Fluent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Fluent Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on FLNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluent Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLNT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

How has FLNT stock performed recently?

Fluent Inc [FLNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, FLNT shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.35 for Fluent Inc [FLNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5342, while it was recorded at 0.5017 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5771 for the last 200 days.

Fluent Inc [FLNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fluent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

Earnings analysis for Fluent Inc [FLNT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluent Inc posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluent Inc go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fluent Inc [FLNT]

