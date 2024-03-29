Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc [FENC] moved up 0.32: Why It’s Important

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: FENC] closed the trading session at $11.12. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

~ Achieved PEDMARK® Full-Year 2023 Net Product Sales of $21.3 Million, Including $9.7 Million in Net Product Sales in the Fourth Quarter of 2023 ~.

~ Entered Into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize PEDMARQSI™ in Europe, Australia and New Zealand for Approximately $43 Million Upfront and Up to Approximately $230 Million in Additional Commercial and Regulatory Milestones, and Tiered Royalties Up to the Mid-Twenties ~.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.89 percent and weekly performance of 0.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 55.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 109.93K shares, FENC reached to a volume of 120083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc [FENC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FENC shares is $17.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FENC stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on FENC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FENC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.15.

FENC stock trade performance evaluation

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc [FENC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, FENC shares gained by 19.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FENC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.99 for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc [FENC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 10.98 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc [FENC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc [FENC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FENC.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc [FENC]: Institutional Ownership

