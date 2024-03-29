Ennis Inc. [EBF] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ennis Inc. [NYSE: EBF] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $20.51 with a heavy trading volume of 114030 shares. The company report on March 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Ennis, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Keith S. Walters, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF), a manufacturer of business forms and other business products headquartered in Midlothian, Texas, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 6, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2024.

The daily chart for EBF points out that the company has recorded -5.00% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 119.35K shares, EBF reached to a volume of 114030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ennis Inc. [EBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBF shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Ennis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2015.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ennis Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.58.

Trading performance analysis for EBF stock

Ennis Inc. [EBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.06. With this latest performance, EBF shares gained by 1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Ennis Inc. [EBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.26, while it was recorded at 20.39 for the last single week of trading, and 21.03 for the last 200 days.

Ennis Inc. [EBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ennis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.58 and a Current Ratio set at 5.81.

Ennis Inc. [EBF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ennis Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ennis Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ennis Inc. [EBF]

The top three institutional holders of EBF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EBF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EBF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.