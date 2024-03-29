Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT] Revenue clocked in at $157.11 million, up 2.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Direct Digital Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: DRCT] price plunged by -4.99 percent to reach at -$0.8. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Direct Digital Holdings Reports Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Results.

Company’s Full-Year 2023 Revenue Up 76% Year-Over-Year to $157.1 Million, the Eighth Consecutive Quarter of Double-Digit Growth.

Full-Year 2023 Net Income of $2.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA(1) Up 11% Year-Over-Year to $11.3 Million.

The one-year DRCT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.43. The average equity rating for DRCT stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRCT shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Direct Digital Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Direct Digital Holdings Inc is set at 4.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRCT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

DRCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.08. With this latest performance, DRCT shares dropped by -29.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 514.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 398.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.88 for Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.47, while it was recorded at 22.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Direct Digital Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Direct Digital Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.33.

DRCT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Direct Digital Holdings Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRCT.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc [DRCT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DRCT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DRCT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DRCT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.