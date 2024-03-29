Craig Hallum lifts Kirkland’s Inc [KIRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kirkland’s Inc [NASDAQ: KIRK] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.41 at the close of the session, up 2.12%. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that KIRKLAND’S HOME REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS.

Kirkland’s, Inc. (Nasdaq: KIRK) (“Kirkland’s Home” or the “Company”), a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings, announced financial results for the 14-week and 53-week periods ended February 3, 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 148.44K shares, KIRK reached a trading volume of 125686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIRK shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Kirkland’s Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kirkland’s Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on KIRK stock. On May 15, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for KIRK shares from 12 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirkland’s Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07.

Kirkland’s Inc [KIRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, KIRK shares dropped by -14.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for Kirkland’s Inc [KIRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.54 for the last 200 days.

Kirkland’s Inc [KIRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kirkland’s Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Earnings analysis for Kirkland’s Inc [KIRK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kirkland’s Inc posted -0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.79/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kirkland’s Inc go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Kirkland’s Inc [KIRK]

The top three institutional holders of KIRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KIRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KIRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.