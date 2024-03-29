Cosmos Health Inc [COSM] Is Currently 0.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cosmos Health Inc [NASDAQ: COSM] price surged by 0.03 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 9:45 AM that Cosmos Health Commences Development of Cloudscreen 2.0, the New Iteration of its Next Generation AI Drug Repurposing Platform.

Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group engaged in innovative R&D, owner of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, manufacturer and distributor of healthcare products, and operator of a telehealth platform, announced today the initiation of the development of Cloudscreen 2.0, the new iteration of its groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) drug repurposing platform.

As previously announced, on January 23, 2024, Cosmos Health completed the acquisition of Cloudscreen. Building on the success of its predecessor, Cloudscreen 2.0 represents a significant leap forward in computational predictions for drug repurposing, aiming to unlock unknown actions of existing drugs on the market.

The one-year COSM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.25. The average equity rating for COSM stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cosmos Health Inc [COSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COSM shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Health Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

COSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cosmos Health Inc [COSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.33. With this latest performance, COSM shares dropped by -8.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for Cosmos Health Inc [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8416, while it was recorded at 0.6757 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3839 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cosmos Health Inc Fundamentals:

Cosmos Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.79 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Cosmos Health Inc [COSM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.