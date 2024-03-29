China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] fell -38.66% so far this year. What now?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] closed the trading session at $0.37. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 4:05 PM that China Pharma Holdings Inc. Announces 1-for-5 Reverse Stock Split.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (“China Pharma” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CPHI) reported that it expects to implement a 1-for-5 reverse stock split on its common stock effective Wednesday, March 6, 2024, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on that day. Trading in the common stock will continue on the NYSE American under the symbol “CPHI”. The new CUSIP number for the common stock following the reverse stock split is 16941T-302.

The reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-5 shares was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors through unanimous written consent on October 16, 2023 and adopted by the Company’s stockholders through Annual Meeting for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, which was held on December 17, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.66 percent and weekly performance of -4.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 394.01K shares, CPHI reached to a volume of 130425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

CPHI stock trade performance evaluation

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.87. With this latest performance, CPHI shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4241, while it was recorded at 0.3852 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8089 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted 7.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 7.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.