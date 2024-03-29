Bridgeline Digital Inc [BLIN] Is Currently -0.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bridgeline Digital Inc [NASDAQ: BLIN] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -0.85 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.16. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Bridgeline Releases Zeus Update with Concept and Image Search.

Smart Search leverages the latest advancements in AI, including large language models (LLMs) and vector databases, to empower online shopping search functionality. Smart Search includes three capabilities:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 131098 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bridgeline Digital Inc stands at 9.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.38%.

The market cap for BLIN stock reached $12.09 million, with 10.42 million shares outstanding and 8.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.12K shares, BLIN reached a trading volume of 131098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bridgeline Digital Inc [BLIN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLIN shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

How has BLIN stock performed recently?

Bridgeline Digital Inc [BLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, BLIN shares gained by 9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.31 for Bridgeline Digital Inc [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9408, while it was recorded at 1.1090 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9228 for the last 200 days.

Bridgeline Digital Inc [BLIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bridgeline Digital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

Earnings analysis for Bridgeline Digital Inc [BLIN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLIN.

Insider trade positions for Bridgeline Digital Inc [BLIN]

The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BLIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BLIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.