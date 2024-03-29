Barrington Research lifts Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [NASDAQ: HSII] gained 1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $33.66 price per share at the time. The company report on March 6, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Heidrick & Struggles Announces Promotions of Partners, Principals, and Senior Client Principals across Executive Search, Heidrick Consulting, and On-Demand Talent Businesses.

Promotions span 18 cities across 9 countries as the firm continues to focus on accelerating growth and transforming its business.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, announced the promotions of 11 Partners, 15 Principals, and two Senior Client Principals in its Executive Search, Heidrick Consulting, and On-Demand Talent businesses globally.

If compared to the average trading volume of 146.77K shares, HSII reached a trading volume of 118880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSII shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSII stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.77.

Trading performance analysis for HSII stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, HSII shares dropped by -0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.95 for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.96, while it was recorded at 32.82 for the last single week of trading, and 27.76 for the last 200 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. [HSII]

