B. Riley Securities lifts Priority Technology Holdings Inc [PRTH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Priority Technology Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: PRTH] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.27 at the close of the session, down -1.51%. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Strong Fourth Quarter Growth Driven by Performance Across Diverse Business Segments.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking services at scale, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results including strong year-over-year diversified revenue growth.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.59K shares, PRTH reached a trading volume of 118694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Priority Technology Holdings Inc [PRTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTH shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Priority Technology Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Priority Technology Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Priority Technology Holdings Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRTH in the course of the last twelve months was 4.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.03.

How has PRTH stock performed recently?

Priority Technology Holdings Inc [PRTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, PRTH shares gained by 1.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Priority Technology Holdings Inc [PRTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc [PRTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Priority Technology Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.03 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

Earnings analysis for Priority Technology Holdings Inc [PRTH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Priority Technology Holdings Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTH.

Insider trade positions for Priority Technology Holdings Inc [PRTH]

The top three institutional holders of PRTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PRTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PRTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.