Arcimoto Inc [FUV] is -45.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Arcimoto Inc [NASDAQ: FUV] gained 0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $0.46 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Arcimoto to Present at the Sequire Investor Summit in Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rico is home to many family offices, funds and wealthy investors due to its favorable tax benefits. It is one of the only places in the world that US Citizens can move and pay virtually no federal or state income taxes.

If compared to the average trading volume of 66.77K shares, FUV reached a trading volume of 118615 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcimoto Inc [FUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for FUV stock

Arcimoto Inc [FUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.50. With this latest performance, FUV shares dropped by -16.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.85 for Arcimoto Inc [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5790, while it was recorded at 0.4714 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8960 for the last 200 days.

Arcimoto Inc [FUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arcimoto Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.04 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Arcimoto Inc [FUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcimoto Inc posted -8.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUV.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Arcimoto Inc [FUV]

The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.