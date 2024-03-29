Apyx Medical Corp [APYX] Is Currently -3.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apyx Medical Corp [NASDAQ: APYX] loss -3.55% or -0.05 points to close at $1.36 with a heavy trading volume of 121278 shares. The company report on March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Apyx Medical Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Introduces Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook.

Advanced Energy Sales increased 15% year-over-year and 23% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter; increased 18% year-over-year in 2023.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, and introduced financial expectations for the full year ending December 31, 2024.

The daily chart for APYX points out that the company has recorded -57.50% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 160.75K shares, APYX reached to a volume of 121278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apyx Medical Corp [APYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APYX shares is $3.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APYX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Apyx Medical Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Apyx Medical Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on APYX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apyx Medical Corp is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for APYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for APYX stock

Apyx Medical Corp [APYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.03. With this latest performance, APYX shares dropped by -35.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.23 for Apyx Medical Corp [APYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0677, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3340 for the last 200 days.

Apyx Medical Corp [APYX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Apyx Medical Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.74 and a Current Ratio set at 5.52.

Apyx Medical Corp [APYX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apyx Medical Corp posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apyx Medical Corp go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Apyx Medical Corp [APYX]

