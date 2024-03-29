AppTech Payments Corp [APCX] is -51.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AppTech Payments Corp [NASDAQ: APCX] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.96. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 10:37 AM that AppTech Payments Corp. Announces Closing of $2.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

EF Hutton LLC is acting as the sole book-runner for the offering.

AppTech Payments Corp stock has also loss -31.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APCX stock has declined by -45.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.72% and lost -51.76% year-on date.

The market cap for APCX stock reached $19.86 million, with 20.69 million shares outstanding and 17.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 135.44K shares, APCX reached a trading volume of 287429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AppTech Payments Corp [APCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APCX shares is $1.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APCX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppTech Payments Corp is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for APCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

APCX stock trade performance evaluation

AppTech Payments Corp [APCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.91. With this latest performance, APCX shares dropped by -45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.93 for AppTech Payments Corp [APCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6893, while it was recorded at 1.2101 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1794 for the last 200 days.

AppTech Payments Corp [APCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AppTech Payments Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.54.

AppTech Payments Corp [APCX]: Institutional Ownership

