Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] Is Currently 0.19 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: APOG] gained 0.19% or 0.11 points to close at $59.20 with a heavy trading volume of 119275 shares. The company report on March 28, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Apogee Enterprises Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) will report its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full-year results on Thursday, April 18, 2024, before the market opens. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its financial results. This conference call will be webcast beginning at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on April 18, 2024.

Access to the webcast will be available through the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.apog.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay and transcript will be available on the company’s website.

The daily chart for APOG points out that the company has recorded 25.88% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 125.42K shares, APOG reached to a volume of 119275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APOG shares is $57.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Apogee Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2019, representing the official price target for Apogee Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on APOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apogee Enterprises Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for APOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for APOG in the course of the last twelve months was 10.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

Trading performance analysis for APOG stock

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, APOG shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.83, while it was recorded at 59.06 for the last single week of trading, and 49.77 for the last 200 days.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apogee Enterprises Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apogee Enterprises Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Apogee Enterprises Inc. [APOG]

The top three institutional holders of APOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.