American Assets Trust Inc [AAT] is -2.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Assets Trust Inc [NYSE: AAT] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $21.91. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:15 PM that American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results.

Net income available to common stockholders of $10.5 million and $50.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, or $0.17 and $0.84 per diluted share, respectively.

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) per diluted share increased 2% and 3% year-over-year for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively, to $0.57 and $2.40 per diluted share, respectively.

American Assets Trust Inc stock has also gained 2.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AAT stock has declined by -4.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.38% and lost -2.67% year-on date.

The market cap for AAT stock reached $1.33 billion, with 60.90 million shares outstanding and 47.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 320.14K shares, AAT reached a trading volume of 175346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAT shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAT stock is a recommendation set at 3.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for American Assets Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $41 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for American Assets Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on AAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Assets Trust Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.62.

American Assets Trust Inc [AAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, AAT shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.77 for American Assets Trust Inc [AAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.86, while it was recorded at 21.41 for the last single week of trading, and 20.83 for the last 200 days.

American Assets Trust Inc [AAT]: Institutional Ownership

