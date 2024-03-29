Akili Inc [AKLI] Is Currently -0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Akili Inc [NASDAQ: AKLI] loss -0.14% or 0.0 points to close at $0.29 with a heavy trading volume of 224533 shares. The company report on February 29, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Akili Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

FY 2023 total revenues of $1.7M, a 420% increase over FY 2022 as EndeavorOTCⓇ gained traction in the market following June 2023 product release.

Reports fourth quarter 2023 total revenues of $749 thousand, representing 7% growth over the third quarter of 2023, and positive gross margins of 66%, representing a 6 percentage point increase over the third quarter of 2023.

The daily chart for AKLI points out that the company has recorded -47.35% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, AKLI reached to a volume of 224533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Akili Inc [AKLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKLI shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Akili Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Akili Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akili Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for AKLI stock

Akili Inc [AKLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, AKLI shares dropped by -30.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Akili Inc [AKLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2880, while it was recorded at 0.3052 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6316 for the last 200 days.

Akili Inc [AKLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Akili Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.02 and a Current Ratio set at 6.02.

Akili Inc [AKLI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akili Inc posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKLI.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Akili Inc [AKLI]

