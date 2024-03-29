374Water Inc [SCWO] Revenue clocked in at $1.65 million, down -11.27% YTD: What’s Next?

374Water Inc [NASDAQ: SCWO] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 2.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.26. The company report on March 18, 2024 at 12:38 PM that UPDATE – Gabelli Funds to Host 10th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 112434 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 374Water Inc stands at 4.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.04%.

The market cap for SCWO stock reached $167.16 million, with 126.70 million shares outstanding and 62.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 113.45K shares, SCWO reached a trading volume of 112434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCWO shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCWO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 374Water Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 374Water Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 101.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

374Water Inc [SCWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, SCWO shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for 374Water Inc [SCWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2886, while it was recorded at 1.2270 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5274 for the last 200 days.

374Water Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.43 and a Current Ratio set at 29.81.

The top three institutional holders of SCWO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.