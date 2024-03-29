1st Source Corp. [SRCE] moved up 1.47: Why It’s Important

1st Source Corp. [NASDAQ: SRCE] gained 1.47% or 0.76 points to close at $52.42 with a heavy trading volume of 113371 shares. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:05 PM that 1st Source Corporation Reports Record Annual Earnings, Cash Dividend Declared, History of Increased Dividends Continues.

FULL YEAR AND QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS.

Net income was a record $124.93 million for the year of 2023, up 3.67% from 2022 and was $28.43 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 13.69% from the previous quarter and down 8.49% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted net income per common share was a record $5.03 for the year of 2023, up 3.93% from 2022 and was $1.15 for the fourth quarter of 2023, down 12.88% from the previous quarter and down 8.00% from the prior year’s fourth quarter due primarily to repositioning of the investment securities portfolio and a contribution to the 1st Source Foundation as described below.

The daily chart for SRCE points out that the company has recorded 27.70% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 65.89K shares, SRCE reached to a volume of 113371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 1st Source Corp. [SRCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRCE shares is $56.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for 1st Source Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1st Source Corp. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SRCE in the course of the last twelve months was 7.18.

Trading performance analysis for SRCE stock

1st Source Corp. [SRCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, SRCE shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.20 for 1st Source Corp. [SRCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.04, while it was recorded at 50.87 for the last single week of trading, and 47.61 for the last 200 days.

1st Source Corp. [SRCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

1st Source Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.03.

1st Source Corp. [SRCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 1st Source Corp. posted 1.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 1st Source Corp. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at 1st Source Corp. [SRCE]

