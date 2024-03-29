1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] moved up 4.10: Why It’s Important

1847 Holdings LLC [AMEX: EFSH] price surged by 4.10 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that 1847 Reminds Shareholders to Visit the Company’s Website to Receive Schedule K-1 Electronically.

1847 Holdings LLC(“1847” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, reminds shareholders to visit the Company’s website at https:

If you do not register to receive a copy of the Schedule K-1 electronically, a hard copy of your Schedule K-1 will be mailed to the address on record. For more information, please email accounting@1847holdings.com.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Holdings LLC is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

EFSH Stock Performance Analysis:

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.73. With this latest performance, EFSH shares dropped by -17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1600, while it was recorded at 2.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 8.5200 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1847 Holdings LLC Fundamentals:

1847 Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] Institutonal Ownership Details

