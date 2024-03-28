Market cap of Camber Energy Inc [CEI] reaches 22.58M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc [AMEX: CEI] gained 11.82% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Camber Energy Regains Compliance with Continued Listing Standards.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the Company received a letter from the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) advising that the Company is back in compliance with all of the Exchange’s continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”). Specifically, the Company has resolved the continued listing deficiency with respect to Sections 1003(a)(i),(ii) and (iii)of the Company Guide referenced in the Exchange’s letter dated April 12, 2023 since it demonstrated compliance with the continued listing standards for a period of two consecutive quarters pursuant to Section 1009(f) of the Company Guide.

Additional details regarding the communication from the Exchange were included in, and the description above is qualified in its entirety by Camber’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2024, which is available under “investors” – “SEC filings” at www.camber.energy.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 5709565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEI stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Camber Energy Inc [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for Camber Energy Inc [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1887, while it was recorded at 0.1911 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3901 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.31 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.