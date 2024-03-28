Market Analysts see PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ: PDSB] loss -14.06% on the last trading session, reaching $3.85 price per share at the time. The company report on March 27, 2024 at 7:30 AM that PDS Biotech Announces Clinical Strategy Update and Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Unique mechanism of action of the combination of PDS01ADC and Versamune® results in 3-year survival of 75% and 75% overall response rate in advanced head and neck cancer trial.

As a result, Company to focus late-stage clinical strategy on triple combination of PDS01ADC, PDS0101 (Versamune® HPV) and KEYTRUDA® in advanced head and neck cancer.

If compared to the average trading volume of 788.42K shares, PDSB reached a trading volume of 4387149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDSB shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDSB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PDSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDS Biotechnology Corporation is set at 0.41 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

Trading performance analysis for PDSB stock

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.96. With this latest performance, PDSB shares dropped by -36.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.60 for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.23, while it was recorded at 4.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.21 and a Current Ratio set at 6.21.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -131.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDSB.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]

