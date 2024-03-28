For Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF], Analyst sees a rise to $3.11. What next?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [NASDAQ: WOOF] closed the trading session at $2.19. The company report on March 20, 2024 at 8:02 AM that PSA: As Pandemic Pets Enter New Life Stages, Petco Shares Tips for Supporting Pet Health and Wellness.

Nearly one in five American households adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the ASPCA.

Today, 60% of pet parents say they would rather spend more time with their pets than anyone else, according to a recent Petco survey; and nearly 70% are prioritizing their pets’ health and preventative care as they do for themselves.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.70 percent and weekly performance of 10.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -41.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, WOOF reached to a volume of 9411468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $2.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $8 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for WOOF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.24.

WOOF stock trade performance evaluation

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.61. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -15.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4600, while it was recorded at 2.0000 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5300 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc [WOOF]: Institutional Ownership

