why Philip Morris International Inc [PM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $108.06

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $90.38 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, PM reached a trading volume of 7869736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $108.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $86.50, while UBS kept a Sell rating on PM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 17.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for PM stock

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, PM shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.65, while it was recorded at 91.65 for the last single week of trading, and 93.69 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.34 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 10.16%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Philip Morris International Inc [PM]

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.