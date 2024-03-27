why Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.75

Microvast Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVST] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.84 at the close of the session, up 9.51%. The company report on March 19, 2024 at 6:00 PM that Microvast Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Call.

Following the earnings press release, Microvast management will host a webcast and earnings conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the business results and outlook. The webcast will be accessible from the Events & Presentations tab of Microvast’s investor relations website at https://ir.microvast.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of the live event.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, MVST reached a trading volume of 9711188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Microvast Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has MVST stock performed recently?

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.85. With this latest performance, MVST shares gained by 7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8303, while it was recorded at 0.7646 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4791 for the last 200 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Microvast Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microvast Holdings Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVST.

Insider trade positions for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]

The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MVST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MVST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.