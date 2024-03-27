why Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $176.38

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $155.77 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 6863112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $176.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $167 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Johnson & Johnson stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $178, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on JNJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 20.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.54 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.84, while it was recorded at 155.55 for the last single week of trading, and 159.49 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.