why Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.36

Ambev S.A. ADR [NYSE: ABEV] gained 0.82% or 0.02 points to close at $2.47 with a heavy trading volume of 8365510 shares.

The daily chart for ABEV points out that the company has recorded -0.59% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.91M shares, ABEV reached to a volume of 8365510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABEV shares is $3.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ambev S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Ambev S.A. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ambev S.A. ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABEV in the course of the last twelve months was 10.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for ABEV stock

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, ABEV shares dropped by -4.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ambev S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ambev S.A. ADR posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ambev S.A. ADR go to 6.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ambev S.A. ADR [ABEV]

The top three institutional holders of ABEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.