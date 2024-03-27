Wells Fargo slashes price target on NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] – find out why.

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.16.

NuScale Power Corporation stock has also loss -36.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SMR stock has inclined by 26.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.54% and gained 26.44% year-on date.

The market cap for SMR stock reached $332.01 million, with 76.90 million shares outstanding and 56.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, SMR reached a trading volume of 6071216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for NuScale Power Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuScale Power Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

SMR stock trade performance evaluation

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.78. With this latest performance, SMR shares gained by 52.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.68, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.80 for the last 200 days.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NuScale Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.