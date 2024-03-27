Wall Street Analyst Initiated Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [NASDAQ: WBA] closed the trading session at $20.51. The company report on March 12, 2024 at 12:15 PM that WBA’s Proactive Approach to Safeguarding Customer Data.

As a global healthcare leader and retailer, personal information is provided to Walgreens Boots Alliance through purchasing and filling prescriptions, enrolling in promotional and loyalty programs, registering on our websites or otherwise communicating with us. We are committed to protecting patient and customer privacy and data with leading data protection standards. More information can be found in our 2023 Environmental, Social & Governance Report.

The Global Chief Privacy Officer oversees the privacy of WBA’s patient, consumer and employee data, with oversight from the Audit Committee. We conduct privacy impact assessments regularly. Our privacy program reporting is shared with the Audit Committee on a routine basis.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.45 percent and weekly performance of -0.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.43M shares, WBA reached to a volume of 10179549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $24.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

WBA stock trade performance evaluation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, WBA shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.89 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.76, while it was recorded at 20.72 for the last single week of trading, and 24.30 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.66.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc go to -5.02%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc [WBA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.