Wall Street Analyst Initiated Rumble Inc [RUM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rumble Inc [NASDAQ: RUM] jumped around 1.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.61 at the close of the session, up 15.42%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, RUM reached a trading volume of 12424388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rumble Inc [RUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUM shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Rumble Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rumble Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has RUM stock performed recently?

Rumble Inc [RUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.84. With this latest performance, RUM shares gained by 26.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for Rumble Inc [RUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.81, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Rumble Inc [RUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rumble Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.47 and a Current Ratio set at 6.47.

Insider trade positions for Rumble Inc [RUM]

The top three institutional holders of RUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.