Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 334.34% YTD: What’s Next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] gained 16.82% on the last trading session, reaching $80.83 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 19447830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $104.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Mar-27-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2024, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $46 to $116, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc is set at 8.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31.

Trading performance analysis for VKTX stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.01. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 110.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 592.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 813.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.63 for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.43, while it was recorded at 72.24 for the last single week of trading, and 22.88 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Viking Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.19 and a Current Ratio set at 19.19.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc go to 40.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]

