United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] gain 10.08% so far this year. What now?

United Airlines Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: UAL] jumped around 0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $45.42 at the close of the session, up 1.18%. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that United Becomes First Airline to Add New, Larger Overhead Bins to Embraer E175 Aircraft.

New bins will be available on 50 aircraft by the end of this year and can accommodate up to 29 more bags per flight, helping make room for everyone’s carry-on.

United Airlines announced today that it is installing new, larger overhead bins on its Skywest operated Embraer E175 fleet that will provide more room for passengers’ roll aboard carry-on bags. These new bins will be available on 50 aircraft with a 76-seat configuration by the end of this year. United may expand the E175 larger overhead bins offering to more than 150 aircraft by the end of 2026.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 7828571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $63.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2024, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $65, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on UAL stock. On January 24, 2024, analysts increased their price target for UAL shares from 55 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 43.96.

United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.68 for United Airlines Holdings Inc [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.83, while it was recorded at 45.88 for the last single week of trading, and 44.91 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.76 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Airlines Holdings Inc posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc go to 42.79%.

There are 1,000 institutional holders of UAL stocks.