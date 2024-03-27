Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT] moved up 16.10: Why It’s Important

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [NASDAQ: DJT] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 16.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.99.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 54249645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. stands at 28.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.81%.

The market cap for DJT stock reached $2.16 billion, with 30.02 million shares outstanding and 28.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, DJT reached a trading volume of 54249645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. is set at 7.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has DJT stock performed recently?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.23. With this latest performance, DJT shares gained by 22.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 251.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 348.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.66, while it was recorded at 46.12 for the last single week of trading, and 22.19 for the last 200 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

Insider trade positions for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. [DJT]

