TechnipFMC plc [FTI] Is Currently 0.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

TechnipFMC plc [NYSE: FTI] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $25.36 at the close of the session, up 0.08%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, FTI reached a trading volume of 5536519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TechnipFMC plc [FTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTI shares is $26.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for TechnipFMC plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2024, representing the official price target for TechnipFMC plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23.50, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on FTI stock. On October 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FTI shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TechnipFMC plc is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FTI stock performed recently?

TechnipFMC plc [FTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, FTI shares gained by 15.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.26 for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.20, while it was recorded at 25.21 for the last single week of trading, and 19.71 for the last 200 days.

TechnipFMC plc [FTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TechnipFMC plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.16.

Earnings analysis for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TechnipFMC plc go to -2.90%.

Insider trade positions for TechnipFMC plc [FTI]

