Realty Income Corp. [O] is -8.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Realty Income Corp. [NYSE: O] gained 0.82% or 0.43 points to close at $52.60 with a heavy trading volume of 6473767 shares.

The daily chart for O points out that the company has recorded 2.75% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.17M shares, O reached to a volume of 6473767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Realty Income Corp. [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $60.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Realty Income Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $58, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corp. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 15.67.

Trading performance analysis for O stock

Realty Income Corp. [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 0.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for Realty Income Corp. [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.34, while it was recorded at 52.36 for the last single week of trading, and 55.15 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corp. [O]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corp. go to 22.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Realty Income Corp. [O]

The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in O stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in O stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.