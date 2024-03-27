Pinterest Inc [PINS] moved up 1.54: Why It’s Important

Pinterest Inc [NYSE: PINS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.78%.

Over the last 12 months, PINS stock rose by 29.27%. The one-year Pinterest Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.48. The average equity rating for PINS stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.11 billion, with 591.66 million shares outstanding and 585.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.88M shares, PINS stock reached a trading volume of 16737908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinterest Inc [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $43.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PINS stock. On December 11, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 32 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.53.

PINS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinterest Inc [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Pinterest Inc [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.33, while it was recorded at 34.60 for the last single week of trading, and 31.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinterest Inc Fundamentals:

Pinterest Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.53 and a Current Ratio set at 10.53.

PINS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc go to 23.30%.

Pinterest Inc [PINS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PINS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PINS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.