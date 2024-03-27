Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Stock trading around $70.04 per share: What’s Next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] loss -1.14% on the last trading session, reaching $70.04 price per share at the time. The company report on March 26, 2024 at 1:32 PM that SOUR PATCH KIDS® Brand Seeks HBCU Students Who Inspire Transformative Change to Apply for its Fourth Annual Mischief for Change Scholarship.

It’s time for students to use their mischievous spirit for good! The Mischief for Change scholarship is now live for the 2024-2025 academic year. Funded by the SOUR PATCH KIDS Brand in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), current or prospective students at Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) can apply for one of 10 Mischief for Change scholarships.

The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand committed $1 million in scholarships over five years for eligible students attending HBCUs. Through the first three years, the program awarded scholarship funds to 31 students – future changemakers who demonstrated how they will uplift communities and challenge the norm to transform the world.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.97M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 11407416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $83.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.37. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $78 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2024, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 26.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.05, while it was recorded at 71.47 for the last single week of trading, and 71.33 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.62.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.43%.

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.