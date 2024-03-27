Mizuho lifts EQT Corp [EQT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EQT Corp [NYSE: EQT] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 0.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.95.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6987594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EQT Corp stands at 1.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.24%.

The market cap for EQT stock reached $15.40 billion, with 419.90 million shares outstanding and 412.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, EQT reached a trading volume of 6987594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EQT Corp [EQT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for EQT Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2023, representing the official price target for EQT Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corp is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

How has EQT stock performed recently?

EQT Corp [EQT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -4.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.15 for EQT Corp [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.37, while it was recorded at 34.46 for the last single week of trading, and 39.34 for the last 200 days.

EQT Corp [EQT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EQT Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings analysis for EQT Corp [EQT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQT Corp go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for EQT Corp [EQT]

The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EQT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EQT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.